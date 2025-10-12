Canadian Senator Calls For Expanding Professional Exchanges With Ukraine
"I'd love to see more professional exchanges - doctors, researchers, academics - working side by side. That will be essential in Ukraine's reconstruction phase. Professional associations in both countries have a lot to learn from each other - not just what Canada can teach, but what Ukraine can teach us through its resilience and innovation," Kutcher said.Read also: Peace in Ukraine possible only after Russia's defeat on battlefield – Canadian senator
He added that he is "especially enthusiastic about health research and AI collaboration." "Hospitals like Toronto's SickKids have already established partnerships with Ukrainian institutions," the senator said.
Kutcher also stressed that the modernized Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement provides an excellent foundation for strengthening economic and other ties between the two countries.
The updated Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement came into force last year. It extends free trade provisions beyond goods to include services and covers a wide range of other promising areas, including telecommunications and investment.
Photo courtesy of the senator
