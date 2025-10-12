DC's Active Role Brings Noticeable Change In Lakki Marwat

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Under the dynamic leadership of Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan, cleanliness drives, security initiatives, and infrastructure development projects in Lakki Marwat are progressing rapidly.

The southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district, long plagued by stagnation, is now witnessing a tangible revival marked by practical steps rather than empty promises.

With a strong focus on governance, DC Hameedullah Khan and his team have launched multi-faceted initiatives to improve the district's condition.

These include sanitation campaigns, enhanced security coordination, infrastructure upgrades, and improved public facilities.

Administrative revival and accessibility

Locals view DC Hameedullah Khan as a disciplined and result-oriented officer whose leadership has ended years of administrative inertia. In the past, officials were often inaccessible to the public, but an open-door policy now allows citizens to voice their grievances directly. Assistant commissioners and departmental heads regularly visit the field to assess and resolve issues on the spot.

An elderly resident remarked,“We waited decades for this level of attention.” A government official added,“This district suffered from administrative neglect, but DC Hameedullah Khan's proactive supervision has infused new energy into the system.”

Restoring peace and coordination

Given Lakki Marwat's history of security concerns, the administration has strengthened coordination among all stakeholders. By fostering harmony between law enforcement agencies and local communities, DC Hameedullah Khan has played a key role in restoring peace, a shift observers describe as a positive turning point for the district.

Visible progress in infrastructure

Infrastructure rehabilitation is moving forward at a fast pace. Large-scale cleanliness and beautification drives have been launched along the Indus Highway, including clearing wild growth, planting palm trees, and installing fifty solar streetlights along a six-kilometre stretch from Gambila to Tajazai.

Work is also underway to convert the highway's central section into a public recreational space-a first-of-its-kind initiative for the region. To improve urban management, transport hubs are being reorganized, encroachments removed, unhygienic food stalls replaced with standardized portable shops, and new waiting areas constructed, making daily travel safer and more organized.

Focus on health and education

Special attention is being given to improving health and education-sectors long neglected in the area. Multiple measures are underway to enhance the quality and availability of essential services.

Additionally, a 16-foot-wide road leading to the Levies Quarters has been approved, expected to significantly improve the mobility and operational efficiency of security forces.

Public confidence restored

According to residents, the current administration's active engagement has rebuilt public confidence.

DC Hameedullah Khan's energetic approach has not only reactivated the district's governance system but also rekindled hope among citizens that progress in Lakki Marwat is no longer a dream, it is becoming a reality.