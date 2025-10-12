King Condoles Qatar Emir Over Death Of Qatari Officials In Sharm El Sheikh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone call with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday, expressed condolences over the deaths of three members of the Qatari Amiri Diwan resulting from a tragic traffic accident in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.The call also touched on the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, with His Majesty commending Qatar's efforts, alongside the United States, Egypt, and Türkiye, in reaching the deal, and stressing the need to ensure implementation of all its stages.