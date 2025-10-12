403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
King Condoles Qatar Emir Over Death Of Qatari Officials In Sharm El Sheikh
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone call with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday, expressed condolences over the deaths of three members of the Qatari Amiri Diwan resulting from a tragic traffic accident in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The call also touched on the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, with His Majesty commending Qatar's efforts, alongside the United States, Egypt, and Türkiye, in reaching the deal, and stressing the need to ensure implementation of all its stages.
Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone call with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday, expressed condolences over the deaths of three members of the Qatari Amiri Diwan resulting from a tragic traffic accident in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The call also touched on the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, with His Majesty commending Qatar's efforts, alongside the United States, Egypt, and Türkiye, in reaching the deal, and stressing the need to ensure implementation of all its stages.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment