Raise Beauty Launches The Anti Hair Fall Fighter Treatment Conditioner
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Raise Beauty proudly unveils its latest breakthrough in professional hair care - the Hair Fall Control Treatment Conditioner, a 3-in-1 hair fall control treatment designed to transform the way you care for your scalp and hair. Powered by cutting-edge korean nano-encapsulation technology and 20 years of salon expertise from jean claude biguine and bounce salons, this innovative treatment delivers deep nourishment, visible strength, and healthier hair from root to tip.
A Revolution in Scalp and Hair Care
The Fall Fighter Treatment is not just another conditioner - it's a complete scalp and hair treatment that targets multiple concerns in one formula. It lifts the roots, purifies the scalp, and enhances hair gloss while nourishing follicles for long-term hair health. Enriched with Pineapple extract, ceramides, saw palmetto, salicylic acid, zinc, and mineral-rich spring water, this treatment works to reduce buildup, control dandruff, and improve scalp balance.
With the help of Nano-encapsulation technology, every active ingredient is broken down to be 2,500 times smaller than your pores - allowing faster and deeper absorption. This results in visibly stronger, hydrated, and rejuvenated hair with up to 67% less hair loss in 6 weeks and 78% reduction in scalp buildup.
Superior Formulation Backed by Science
1. Follicle Care Complex
A potent blend of Ceramides and Saw Palmetto that strengthens the hair shaft and reduces hair fall. The ceramide hair treatment restores the natural protective layer, leaving strands smooth and resilient.
2. Scalp Clearing Complex
This includes Salicylic Acid, Zinc Pyrithione, and Pineapple Extract, creating an effective salicylic acid hair treatment that deeply cleanses, unclogs follicles, and removes oil and dead skin cells. It also helps balance sebum production and fight dandruff.
3. Hair Strength Complex
Formulated with Spring Water, Monoi Oil, and Coconut Oil, this hydrating blend replenishes lost minerals and adds a natural shine, making the hair softer and more manageable.
Together, these complexes deliver a balanced blend of hydration, exfoliation, and protection - ensuring your hair not only looks good but truly feels healthy from the inside out.
Effortless Hair Care Routine
The Fall Fighter Treatment is designed for maximum convenience and results. It's a silicone-free formula that can be applied directly to both the scalp and hair.
For best results:
*Step 1: Exfoliate with the Fall Fighter Scalp Exfoliator
*Step 2: Cleanse using the Fall Fighter Shampoo
*Step 3: Finish with the Fall Fighter Treatment
This easy three-step ritual delivers professional-grade care at home - making every day a good hair day.
Why Choose Raise Beauty's Fall Fighter Treatment?
*67% less hair loss in 6 weeks*
*78% less buildup in 6 weeks*
*Deeply hydrates and smoothens strands
*Stimulates hair follicles and boosts scalp health
*Adds long-lasting volume and shine
*Works as a scalp and anti hair fall conditioner in one
*Lightweight, non-greasy, and suitable for all hair types
*Results based on consumer studies when used with the Fall Fighter system.
Innovation Rooted in Experience
With two decades of experience in professional beauty and the expertise of Jean Claude Biguine and Bounce Salons, Raise Beauty is redefining hair care in India. Every formula is developed through extensive research, salon testing, and consumer feedback. By combining Korean technology with real-world insights, Raise Beauty ensures high-performance results that cater to diverse hair types, textures, and needs.
Company :-Raise Beauty
User :- Payal Koticha
Email :[email protected]
08356904853
