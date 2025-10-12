World Health Organization (WHO) And European Civil Protection And Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) Provide Essential Aid For Malnourished Children In Somalia

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu – Somalia's largest paediatric referral public hospital – is at the forefront of efforts to address severe acute malnutrition.

Inside the stabilization centre, small hospital beds are lined up, each holding a child fighting not only hunger but illnesses like pneumonia, diarrhoea and dehydration. Nurses move quickly between them, administering essential medicines, checking oxygen and comforting worried mothers who have often walked long distances to find help. For many, Banadir Hospital is their last hope.

“Most of the cases we see are extremely, severely malnourished, and often come with many complications,” says Dr Mohamed Jama Hashi, a paediatric specialist at Banadir Hospital.“Some children arrive swollen, some need oxygen, others come in shock – their small bodies are fighting for survival – and severely dehydrated. The family members who bring them are often visibly malnourished themselves.”

Over the past few months the Hospital's stabilization centre – Somalia's main referral point for malnourished children – has seen a sharp increase in emergency cases. Families travel for hours, sometimes days, to reach the hospital, clinging to the hope that their children will survive.

Timely access to essential medicines supports recovery and saves lives. For families struggling to feed their children amid drought and rising prices, finding free treatment here offers a rare sense of relief.“The medicines are critical because they address complications and play an important role in rehabilitation,” says Dr. Hashi.“They also prevent struggling mothers from having to search outside the hospital for treatment they could never afford.”

Supplies mean survival

Inside the ward, treatment begins immediately with essential medicines supplied through the World Health Organization's (WHO) paediatric severe acute malnutrition (PED/SAM) kits. Delivered with support from European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), the kits are designed for inpatient care of severely acute malnourished children with medical complications.

“These medicines are essential for managing the most complicated cases,” explains Dr Abdulmunim Mohamed, Nutrition & Health Technical Focal Point, WHO Somalia.“They help prevent and treat life-threatening complications. Their timely use is crucial in reducing mortality and giving these children a chance to recover.”

The supplies mean the difference between life and death for thousands of Somali children. According to Dr Abdulmunim,“ECHO's support has been critical in saving lives today and strengthening systems for tomorrow, ensuring that Somalia's most vulnerable children not only survive severe acute malnutrition but also access integrated health services that safeguard their long-term recovery.”

At Banadir hospital, the results are visible every day. Severely malnourished children who arrive on the edge of survival gradually regain strength. Family members, many exhausted from their own struggles with hunger, find hope in the knowledge that their children can recover. Parents who bring critically ill children to Banadir Hospital Stabilization Centre can trust that the Hospital is stocked with the essential medical supplies needed to provide quality treatment and reduce preventable child deaths.

ECHO's contribution has been vital in ensuring that essential medicines reach families who would otherwise have had no access to them.“It is a programme we deeply appreciate,” Dr Hashi said.“Without it, many Somali children would not have survived.”

