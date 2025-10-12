403
Kuwait Civil Service Chief Underlines Stronger GCC Government Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- President of Kuwait's Civil Service Commission Dr. Esam Al-Rubaian affirmed Sunday Kuwait's commitment to enhancing Gulf cooperation and exchanging administrative expertise to support joint government development efforts.
Speaking to KUNA during an official visit to Bahrain, Dr. Al-Rubaian said the visit aims to review successful experiences in public administration and human resource development.
He noted the importance of strengthening integration among GCC civil service bodies and improving service delivery across the region.
The Kuwaiti delegation was received by Bahrain's Civil Service Bureau President Sheikh Daij bin Salman Al-Khalifa and Director General of the Institute of Public Administration Sheikha Dr. Rana bint Isa Al Khalifa. The visit included meetings and field tours.
Both sides reviewed key initiatives in training, evaluation, digital transformation, and national capacity building.
Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and sharing best practices to improve public sector performance and achieve institutional excellence.
Dr. Al-Rubaian praised Bahrain's progress in administrative governance and human resource development. (end)
