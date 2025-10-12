Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish FM Touts Talks With Syria


2025-10-12 03:05:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Turkish-Syrian talks held in Ankara on Sunday were an opportunity to weigh the strategic dimensions of bilateral relations, terming both countries' security as "inseparable".
"The meeting addressed all aspects of the strategic dimensions of bilateral relations. Syria's security is inseparable from that of Turkiye," Fidan said in a post on In Social platform.
"We discussed joint and concrete steps that can be taken to ensure Syria's full security while preserving its territorial integrity," he added.
He pointed out that both sides had agreed to further promote close collaboration and cooperation for supporting the Syrian people.
Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Intelligence Chief Hussein Salameh were present at the meeting. (end)
