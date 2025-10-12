403
Rallye Du Maroc '25 Kicks Off In Fez City
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Morocco Rally 2025, or Rallye du Maroc, kicked off on Sunday in the Moroccan city of Fez, with the participation of around 250 competitors from across the world's continents.
The event is part of the fifth and final round of the World Rally-Raid Championship, organized under the Patronage of King Mohammad VI of Morocco.
The opening day featured the 19-kilometer prologue stage to determine the starting order, where Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah finished first.
President of the Royal Moroccan Automobile Federation Youssef Zahidi affirmed in a press statement that the rally constitutes a pivotal stage in the World Rally-Raid Championship, due to the difficulty of its routes.
He praised the interest of King Mohammad VI in motorsport and the choice of the city of Fez as the starting point for this event.
For his part, Qatari world champion Nasser Al-Attiyah described the Moroccan rally as one of the most beautiful and most challenging desert rallies, noting that he is aiming to win his eighth title.
The rally is considered a global milestone in desert rally racing, bringing together some of the world's champions. (end)
