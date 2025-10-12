403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Refers State Officials To Prosecution Over Illicit Gain Charges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority, better known as Nazaha, on Sunday sent state officials, including a senior one, to the Public Prosecution for committing suspected crimes of illicit gain and submitting false financial disclosures.
In a post on its X account, the authority underlined that it would carry on its efforts and measures to check and gather information and reports regarding any violation.
It urged all those subject to the provisions of financial disclosures to ensure accuracy and transparency while filling out financial disclosure forms and submitting them dully, considering this a national and ethical duty that contributes to protecting public funds, establishing integrity and cementing public confidence in state institutions. (end)
at
In a post on its X account, the authority underlined that it would carry on its efforts and measures to check and gather information and reports regarding any violation.
It urged all those subject to the provisions of financial disclosures to ensure accuracy and transparency while filling out financial disclosure forms and submitting them dully, considering this a national and ethical duty that contributes to protecting public funds, establishing integrity and cementing public confidence in state institutions. (end)
at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment