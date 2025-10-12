Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Refers State Officials To Prosecution Over Illicit Gain Charges


2025-10-12 03:05:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority, better known as Nazaha, on Sunday sent state officials, including a senior one, to the Public Prosecution for committing suspected crimes of illicit gain and submitting false financial disclosures.
In a post on its X account, the authority underlined that it would carry on its efforts and measures to check and gather information and reports regarding any violation.
It urged all those subject to the provisions of financial disclosures to ensure accuracy and transparency while filling out financial disclosure forms and submitting them dully, considering this a national and ethical duty that contributes to protecting public funds, establishing integrity and cementing public confidence in state institutions. (end)
