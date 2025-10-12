UAE Doubles Customs Duty On Steel Until October 2026

The UAE has extended the increased customs duty from five per cent to 10 per cent on steel and steel coils until October next year.

According to a notice by Dubai Customs, the extension of custom duty increases on reinforcing steel and steel coils from five per cent to 10 per cent will continue until October 12, 2026.

It said this decision has been taken following the announcement by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, which included the letter from the Ministry of Finance.

In 2024, the UAE's foreign trade of iron and steel fell by 6 per cent, according to the World Trade Organisation's“World Trade Outlook and Statistics.”

The UAE steel producers came under the spotlight when US President Donald Trump hiked import duties on steel and aluminium imports from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

The steel manufacturers assured earlier that there was no direct impact of the US tariffs, as they have modest exposure to the US market.