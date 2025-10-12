Amir Receives Phone Call From King Of Jordan

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call today from HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.



At the outset of the call, HM the King of Jordan offered his sincere condolences to HH the Amir over the death of three members of the Amiri Diwan in a traffic accident in Sharm El Sheikh, wishing them mercy and a speedy recovery for the injured.



HM the King of Jordan also thanked HH the Amir for the efforts made to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the means to ensure its full implementation.



In turn, HH the Amir voiced his deep thanks and appreciation to HM the King of Jordan for his condolences and sympathy, noting the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples

MENAFN12102025000063011010ID1110185298