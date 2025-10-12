Minister Of Justice Meets Kuwaiti Counterpart
Kuwait: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, met with Minister of Justice of the State of Kuwait, Nasser Yousef Mohammed Al Sumait, on the sidelines of the 35th meeting of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Justice of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held on Sunday in Kuwait.
The meeting reviewed ways to enhance judicial and legal cooperation between the two countries and included an exchange of views on mechanisms to develop legal work and joint training, in a way that promotes exchange of expertise and mutual support between both sides.
