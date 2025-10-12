'How Bad Of An Idea Is It?': Man Wants To 'Gift' His 18-Year-Old Son His Childhood Home But Is Worried It's A Bad Move. Dave Ramsey Responds

This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

American baby boomers are expected to pass on an astronomical $84 trillion in inheritances to their heirs over the next 20 years in what's being dubbed“the great wealth transfer.”

However, offering monetary gifts to adult kids can be tricky. On the one hand, many parents likely want to do everything they can to provide their kids an advantage in this inhospitable economy. On the flip side, some may worry whether their kids are ready for such a sudden influx of wealth.

A caller on The Ramsey Show was grappling with this exact dilemma. He told personal finance guru Dave Ramsey that he wanted to“gift” his childhood home to his 18-year-old son - but he wasn't sure if it was a“bad idea.” Ramsey was surprisingly open to the idea, albeit with a few caveats.



Must ReadPreparing your adult kids for the great wealth transfer

“Yeah I'd give it to him,” Ramsey confirmed after listening to the caller speak highly of his son.“But I'd put some terms on it,” he added, suggesting that the caller's son should have solid plans for his life beyond owning a home.

In the U.S., 65% of parents admitted to providing some sort of financial assistance to their adult kids between the ages of 22 and 40, according to a USA Today study.

The great wealth transfer is a situation that experts say could reset a historic divide when it comes to personal finance and homeownership for younger generations. Those who receive an early inheritance passed down by their parents during their lifetime - like the caller's son - are some of the first beneficiaries of this transfer. It's expected to make millennials the richest generation in American history.

If you are among the lucky inheritors of generational wealth in the form of a gifted home, Ramsey recommends that you consider any maintenance or renovations the property may need in the future - and to set aside money for that.

