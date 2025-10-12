403
South Africa Prepares for G20 Summit
(MENAFN) South Africa is preparing to host what President Cyril Ramaphosa described as a “very successful” G20 Summit. The international gathering is scheduled to be held in Johannesburg, the main city of Gauteng province, this coming November.
Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in the nation’s ability to deliver a successful event.
However, despite the government's positive outlook, the forthcoming G20 Summit has sparked criticism due to ongoing issues related to public service delivery in Gauteng.
Various opposition parties and civil society organizations have raised concerns over deteriorating infrastructure, including pothole-ridden roads, frequent water outages, electricity blackouts, unmanaged garbage, sewage overflows, and other service failures.
According to these critics, the province may not be fully prepared to accommodate global dignitaries.
During his address on Thursday at the European Union’s Global Gateway Forum in Brussels — a top-level conference aimed at strengthening international connectivity in the face of growing geopolitical and economic hurdles — Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of meaningful investment in Africa.
He stressed that “these investments should not replace one dependency with another.”
Ramaphosa further emphasized that such investments must empower African nations in the global south to follow development strategies tailored to their unique situations and the priorities of their citizens.
He also noted that the G20 Summit’s chosen theme, “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability,” was intentionally selected to capture the essence of today’s global issues.
“We should all act together - the strong supporting the weak, the rich lending support to the poor, the healthy supporting the unhealthy,” he stated.
According to Ramaphosa, the international community should aim for greater fairness and inclusion, ensuring that no one is left behind.
