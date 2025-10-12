403
'Strong Performance' Continues In Qatari Property Market, Says Aqarat Chief
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's real estate market has shown resilience and“record achievement” amid global economic challenges, Qatar Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) president Khaled Ahmed al-Obaidli announced today at the opening of the 'Qatar Real Estate Forum 2025'.
The forum, now in its third edition under the theme 'Aqarat's Future', was officially launched by HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah, in the presence of high-level officials from Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries, including regional and international developers and investors.
In his opening speech at the forum's third edition, al-Obaidli emphasised that the country's real estate sector continues to maintain“its position as one of the most valuable assets” of Qatar,“despite the accelerating challenges facing the global economy”.
“The Qatari real estate market sustained its strong performance through the end of the third quarter of this year, achieving a 54% increase in registered sales transactions and a 41% increase in total sales value compared to last year - a record achievement,” al-Obaidli emphasised.
He also announced that Aqarat has issued licenses to 19 real estate developers, citing the authority's launch of its strategic plan in December 2024. He said by H1-2025,“all relevant legislations were activated to support the achievements of the state's goals.”
“Furthermore, training programmes are being developed to enhance the capabilities of Qatari professionals and practitioners in the real estate field, including brokers, valuers, and property managers, in collaboration with local and international institutes and universities,” al-Obaidli pointed out.
According to al-Obaidli, Aqarat also launched the 'Real Estate Investor Journey', in collaboration with national ministries and institutions, to further enhance investor experience.
He noted that the initiative enables individuals to obtain property ownership documents and residency permits through a single, user-friendly digital platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), underscoring Aqarat's leadership in innovation and service excellence.
“In promoting Qatar's unique real estate investment environment, the authority is also implementing an integrated plan to showcase the Qatari real estate market globally, reinforcing Qatar's position as an international investment destination,” he stated.
Al-Obaidli stressed that Saudi Arabia's participation in the forum as a“guest of honour” highlights the symbolic and deep-rooted ties between the two Gulf nations, as well as shared aspirations for the real estate sector.
He said:“We are honoured this year to welcome the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the 'Guest of Honour', reflecting the deep-rooted Gulf relations and the shared vision for a prosperous real estate future. We are also pleased to announce that the first meeting of the GCC Heads of Real Estate Authorities was held in Doha on October 11, 2025, in conjunction with the forum's events.”
Al-Obaidli also opened the forum with a strong message of regional co-operation:“We firmly believe that the future of the real estate sector is built on partnerships and regional integration. We look forward to constructive discussions and actionable outcomes that will contribute to advancing real estate development in Qatar and the wider region.”
He said the forum will be highlighted by the launching of the 'Qatar Real Estate Award', which he described as“a prestigious national platform” aimed at honouring outstanding achievements that align with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. The winners will be announced during the forum's activities, which will run until October 14 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), al-Obaidli added.
