Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, And Jordan Extend Condolences To Qatar Over Sharm El Sheikh Tragedy
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the Kingdom's profound condolences to the government and people of Qatar. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Qatar and extended condolences to the families of the victims.
Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sorrow and solidarity with Qatar, offering prayers to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon the victims. Similarly, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Qatar during this difficult time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment