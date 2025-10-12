Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, And Jordan Extend Condolences To Qatar Over Sharm El Sheikh Tragedy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan have expressed their heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to the State of Qatar following the tragic accident in Sharm El Sheikh that claimed the lives of officials from the Amiri Diwan.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the Kingdom's profound condolences to the government and people of Qatar. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Qatar and extended condolences to the families of the victims.



Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sorrow and solidarity with Qatar, offering prayers to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon the victims. Similarly, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Qatar during this difficult time.