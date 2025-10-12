Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, And Jordan Extend Condolences To Qatar Over Sharm El Sheikh Tragedy


2025-10-12 02:01:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan have expressed their heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to the State of Qatar following the tragic accident in Sharm El Sheikh that claimed the lives of officials from the Amiri Diwan.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the Kingdom's profound condolences to the government and people of Qatar. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Qatar and extended condolences to the families of the victims.


Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sorrow and solidarity with Qatar, offering prayers to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon the victims. Similarly, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Qatar during this difficult time.

MENAFN12102025000067011011ID1110185119

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search