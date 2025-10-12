Medics Warn Against Unauthorised, Unscientific Treatment Of Epilepsy

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Specialists in mental and neurological disorders say that epilepsy is a treatable condition and if patients seek timely medical attention and adhere to a regular course of treatment, the seizures could be effectively prevented.

They emphasise that false beliefs and reliance on unscientific and self-prescribed remedies cause delays in effective treatment.

Cause of epilepsy

Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan Abdali, a specialist in mental and neurological diseases at Amiri Complex Hospital, told Pajhwok Afghan News that epilepsy occurs as a result of blockage in certain brain vessels and abnormal brain activity.

He said factors such as head injury, traffic accidents or severe falls causing brain damage, stroke or internal brain haemorrhage, brain tumours or abnormal growth in certain parts of the brain, birth complications that affect the infant's brain, brain infections such as meningitis, severe fever in children, deficiency of nutrients such as calcium or magnesium and hereditary causes could all lead to epilepsy.

Describing its symptoms, he added that when a person experiences a seizure, they may lose consciousness for about 10 to 20 minutes and their body becomes stiff and rigid.

Similarly, Dr. Azizuddin Alfti, a psychiatrist and neurologist at Aliabad Hospital, said:“Epilepsy is one of the neurological disorders caused by abnormal discharges of electrical impulses in the brain, which leads to a temporary loss of consciousness.”

He added that the disease was not limited to any specific age group and that people who have suffered head trauma, have brain tumours, calcium deficiency, or diabetes may also develop epilepsy.

Is epilepsy treatable?

Dr. Abdali rejected the misconception that epilepsy has no cure or that patients must be taken to clerics for spiritual treatment, saying:“Epilepsy is curable. Its treatment is not difficult. Within a week of taking prescribed medication, seizures improve and the patient should continue using medicine for at least three years to achieve complete recovery.”

He noted that children suffering from epilepsy may experience stunted growth if not treated properly.

Avoid misconceptions about epilepsy

Dr. Alfti said that many people hold wrong beliefs about the disease and attempt traditional or spiritual treatment, which prove ineffective and force them to seek medical help later.

He explained:“Epilepsy patients usually first go to a mullah, thinking the illness is caused by a jinn or other spiritual problem. Due to low education levels, people often endure repeated seizures for years, believing they have taken amulets and that, God willing, the attacks will reduce.”

He added:“Several of my patients told me they had suffered seizures for a year. Their elders said a jinn had possessed them, so they should get spiritual healing. They went to clerics several times and even drank holy water, but it had no effect.”

Number of patients

Dr. Abdali said:“There are no precise statistics on the number of epilepsy patients in Afghanistan because no surveys have been conducted. However, I can say the number is high, as many patients do not receive regular treatment and public awareness is low.”

He added that most patients were children and young people, as high fever in childhood could increase the risk of developing epilepsy.

Meanwhile, Dr. Alfti said that, like other countries, Afghanistan also has epilepsy patients, but due to the absence of national surveys, no official figures were available.

He confirmed that people suffering from epilepsy frequently visit his clinic.

How to assist a patient during a seizure?

Dr. Abdali advised that epilepsy was treatable and those affected should start proper and regular treatment as soon as possible under the supervision of a neurologist or psychiatrist.

He said:“When an epileptic patient loses consciousness, their body shakes, and their muscles stiffen. They should immediately be laid on their side so they do not swallow saliva. Nothing should be given to them to eat or drink, and unauthorised medicine must not be administered. If the seizure lasts more than 20 minutes, the patient should be taken to a medical facility immediately.”

He also advised families to place a spoon in the patient's mouth during unconsciousness to prevent them from biting their tongue and to ensure the patient was lying on their side to breathe properly.

If saliva or blood comes out of the mouth during a seizure, the patient should be immediately taken to hospital, he added.

A patient who never received treatment, lost his life

Ahmad Zaki, a Kabul resident and relative of an epilepsy patient who died a few days ago after living with the disease for 30 years, told Pajhwok:“My wife's cousin was injured in a traffic accident when he was six years old and suffered a head injury. About a month later, he occasionally experienced weakness, stiffness in his limbs and distortion of the body. We took him to many mullahs, but it didn't help.”

Asked why the family had not taken him to a doctor, Zaki said:“Our elders believed a jinn had possessed him and that he would not recover with medicine until he received spiritual healing.”

He added that the patient suffered a seizure while shopping for vegetables in the market last week and died on the spot.

