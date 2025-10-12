WPP INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That WPP Plc Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Class Definition
This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired WPP securities between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/WPP.
Case Details
The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors regarding WPP's media arm; (2) At the same time, Defendants concealed material adverse facts about the true state of WPP's media operations, including its inability to effectively manage ongoing macroeconomic challenges and compete in the marketplace; (3) WPP's media arm had begun to lose significant market share to competitors; (4) The omission of these material facts rendered Defendants' statements about WPP's business, operations, and prospects materially false and misleading at all relevant times; (5) As a result, Plaintiff and other shareholders purchased WPP's securities at artificially inflated prices.
What's Next?
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in WPP you have until December 8, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.
There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.
