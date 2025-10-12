CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Rs 1,541Cr Under 'Ladli Behna Yojana' Promises Rs 1,500 Monthly Aid Post Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh), Oct 12 (IANS) Sheopur witnessed a festive surge of empowerment as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav extended a 'Diwali gift' to over one crore women under the Ladli Behana Scheme.

In a grand event held in the district, CM Yadav transferred Rs 1,541 crore directly into the accounts of nearly 1.27 crore sisters with a single click, marking the 29th installment of the flagship welfare initiative.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav announced a significant hike in monthly assistance, stating that from Bhai Dooj onwards, Ladli sisters will receive Rs 1,500 per month.

He further committed to gradually increasing the amount to Rs 3,000 by 2028, reinforcing the government's pledge to ensure economic dignity for women across the state. Despite the festive occasion, the current transfer stood at Rs 1,250 per beneficiary.

The Chief Minister clarified that the government's coffers are well-equipped to support the scheme and assured that the increment will be implemented in phases.

He cited a recent survey that highlighted the scheme's positive impact, noting that wherever the Ladli Behana Scheme has reached, it has brought happiness and prosperity to households.

In addition to the financial aid, CM Yadav inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 550 crore in Sheopur district, signalling a broader commitment to regional growth and infrastructure enhancement.

The Ladli Behana Scheme, launched to uplift women through direct financial support, has become a cornerstone of the state's welfare strategy.

Initially offering Rs 1,000 during the election period, the scheme was revised to Rs 1,250 last year, with promises of further increases.

CM Yadav reiterated that the initiative is not just a financial programme but a mission to uphold the dignity and economic independence of mothers and sisters.

The Ladli Behana Scheme is part of Madhya Pradesh's broader push for women's welfare and financial inclusion. By offering monthly assistance, the programme aims to reduce economic dependency and foster self-reliance among women, especially in rural and marginalised communities.

The scheme complements other state initiatives focused on health, education, and livelihood, positioning women as central agents of change in the development narrative. With phased increments and expanding coverage, the scheme reflects a long-term vision for inclusive growth and gender equity.