Telangana To Rename SRSP-II After Former Minister Damodar Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 12 (IANS) Telangana's Sri Ram Sagar Project Stage-II (SRSP-II) will be named after former minister and senior Congress leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, who passed away early this month, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday.

He made the announcement at the 10th day ceremony of Damodar Reddy held at Tungaturthy in Suryapet district.

Stating that the Godavari River is flowing in the united Nalgonda district thanks to the efforts of Ramreddy Damodar Reddy (RDR), Revanth Reddy said that renaming SRSP-II as RDR will be the best tribute to the late leader.

The Chief Minister also declared that a Government Order (GO) in this regard would be issued within 24 hours.

Damodar Reddy passed away on October 1 in Hyderabad. He was 73.

A five-time MLA, Damodar Reddy, represented the Tungaturthy constituency four times and moved to the neighbouring Suryapet Assembly seat after delimitation. He served as Information Technology Minister in the Congress government, headed by Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, in undivided Andhra Pradesh (2004-09).

Paying rich tribute to Damodar Reddy, Revanth Reddy said that he fought with the then government of Chandrababu Naidu to get approval for SRSP-II.

The Chief Minister said that the former minister spent all his assets in public life for the party and the workers.

He said Damodar Reddy, who served as MLA five times and also served as minister, sacrificed thousands of acres of inherited lands in Khammam and Nalgonda districts. He stood by the workers when they were attacked due to a political vendetta.

"He held the Congress flag high in Nalgonda district and remained with the party till his last breath," he said.

The CM recalled that Damodar Reddy fought to bring Godavari water to the fluoride-affected areas of Nalgonda.

He said Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of Ramreddy Damodar Reddy. Rahul Gandhi himself wrote a letter to his son Sarvottam expressing his condolences.

Sonia Gandhi also stated that the high command would stand by his family.

The Chief Minister promised that Damodar Reddy's family would be given a political opportunity.

CM Revanth Reddy reached Tungaturthy by a helicopter from Hyderabad. He was accompanied by Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and MP Raghuveer Reddy.