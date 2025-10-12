NFR Achieves 3.5 Per Cent Rise In Freight Loading In First Six Months Of FY 2025-26
NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that during the current fiscal year (2025-26) up to September 2025, the zone successfully loaded 5.55 million tonnes (MT), reflecting a 3.5 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.
He said that in September, 2025, several commodities recorded significant growth in freight loading compared to the same period last year. Cement loading recorded a 48.1 per cent increase, while coal loading rose by 133.3 per cent, container loading increased by 21.4 per cent and POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricants) loading increased by 20.1 per cent.
Additionally, in other segments, stone chips registered a notable rise of 100 per cent as compared to the previous fiscal year. The CPRO said that the consistent growth in freight loading reflects the rising economic activity in the region.
This upward trend has not only strengthened the region's economic landscape but also contributed significantly to NFR's revenue, he pointed out.
Sharma said that NFR remains committed to technical advancements aimed at enhancing service reliability and efficiency, ensuring sustained growth in freight transportation.
Meanwhile, the newly constructed Molvom station in Nagaland also marked its entry into freight operations during September.
The NFR official said that the first-ever inward rake, consisting of 41 wagons of cement from Telangana, was successfully placed at Molvom on September 24.
This was followed by the first outward rake on September 29, with 42 wagons of stone chips loaded from Molvom to Jirania in Tripura.
The NFR CPRO said that the growing demand for both passenger and freight services showcases how railway connectivity is transforming lives in the Northeast.
Beyond convenience, these new links promise economic growth, better market access for local products, and new opportunities for trade and employment, he added. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) operates in the Northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment