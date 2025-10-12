New Yatri Suvidha Kendra At NDLS Divided Into Three Zones To Accommodate 7,000 Passengers Simultaneously

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): In a significant boost to passenger experience at one of the country's busiest terminals, the new Yatri Suvidha Kendra is strategically divided into three zones to streamline passenger movement: a Ticketing area spanning 2,860 sqm, a Post Ticketing area of 1,150 sqm, and a Pre Ticketing area covering 1,218 sqm. This spatial separation is designed to reduce congestion and improve passenger comfort across the terminal's main entrance.

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Saturday, inspected the newly constructed Yatri Suvidha Kendra (Permanent Holding Area) at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). The center is designed to accommodate approximately 7,000 passengers at any given time, dramatically enhancing pre-boarding comfort and flow.

"The newly developed state-of-the-art Yatri Suvidha Kendra will provide comfort to passengers during the festival season, as there is a surge in passenger volume. Yatri Suvidha Kendra, like this, shall be developed at other stations in the country," Vaishnaw said in a statement.

The Northern Railway has equipped the Kendra with comprehensive, modern amenities to ensure passenger convenience and security, featuring 22 modern ticketing counters and 25 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs).

The facility has a seating capacity for 200 passengers and features 18 High Volume Low Speed (HVLS) Fans for efficient cooling. Additionally, it includes a dedicated toilet block spanning 652 sqm, as well as an RO-based drinking water system.

For information and safety, a robust passenger announcement system with 24 speakers, three LED electronic train information displays, and 7 units of a modern fire-fighting system will also be available.

State-of-the-art security measures, including 18 CCTV cameras, five luggage scanners, and five Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD), are also part of the new station.

"Northern Railway successfully navigated several complex challenges during the construction, including the necessary demolition and shifting of existing structures such as ATMs, a Delhi Police cabin, and hoarding boards. Furthermore, the sensitive relocation of essential utilities like water lines, drainage systems, and OFC cables was executed without disruption to daily operations," the Ministry of Railways said in an official release.

In parallel, an essential infrastructure upgrade was completed with the extension of Foot Over Bridge 1 (FOB 1). This extension ensures that passengers de-boarding trains at NDLS can now directly exit towards the Metro Station, significantly improving multimodal connectivity and reducing platform congestion.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO Railway Board; Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager Northern Railway, and other senior Railway officials, who provided a detailed briefing on the facility's planning and execution. (ANI)

