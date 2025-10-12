Trump's Nobel Snub, Gaza Peace Deal, Starmer & Muttaqi's India Visit: The Week That Was In Pics

This week saw major global developments across politics, technology, and science. Venezuelan leader Maria Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, while a long-awaited Gaza ceasefire raised hopes for peace in Palestine. Take a look.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, snubbing US President Donald Trump despite his repeated claims of deserving the honour. Machado was recognized for her“tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and her struggle to achieve a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.” A key figure in Venezuela's pro-democracy movement, she has long resisted Nicolas Maduro's regime despite arrests, threats, and political persecution. Machado dedicated the award to the Venezuelan people and thanked Trump for his support

A ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas, marking a significant step toward easing the long-running Gaza conflict. Brokered with the involvement of US President Donald Trump, the agreement includes the release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas and the return of around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners by Israel, with initial troop withdrawals already underway. Trump has deployed 200 soldiers to help implement the ceasefire and support humanitarian operations. Aid is beginning to reach Gaza, with over 600 trucks, 400 from Egypt and 200 from Israel, expected to deliver supplies daily, supplemented by 170,000 metric tons of UN-prepared aid to address critical shortages. Egypt is hosting an international summit in Sharm el-Sheikh with more than 20 global leaders, including Trump, to finalise the ceasefire and discuss long-term peace plans.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India sparked controversy over gender equality and press freedom. His press conference in Delhi on Friday faced criticism as no women journalists were allowed to attend, with opposition leaders calling it“unacceptable” and“an insult to women.” Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, and other political figures condemned the government's handling, while the Indian Women's Press Corps described the exclusion as“highly discriminatory” and urged intervention with the Afghan Embassy. Muttaqi said that the exclusion of women from his Friday press conference in New Delhi was unintentional and resulted from a“technical issue,” citing a short-notice list of journalists rather than gender discrimination. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed it had no role in organizing the original presser.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made his inaugural visit to India, where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what Modi called“the largest ever trade delegation from the UK.” Starmer touted“unparalleled” opportunities as the countries seek to implement the major trade deal signed in London in July, with tariffs being cut on key goods and trade projected to grow rapidly. Accompanied by a 125-member delegation including business leaders such as British Airways CEO Sean Doyle, Starmer highlighted increasing trade and investment, including three new Bollywood films to be shot in the UK. He also visited a Premier League community program to engage aspiring Indian footballers and coaches. Starmer emphasized economic cooperation under the trade agreement, ruling out expanded visa access for Indian professionals, while reaffirming UK support for India's growing global influence.

Intense clashes erupted between Pakistan and Afghanistan along multiple points of the border in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, following firing late Saturday night that targeted Pakistani posts. Taliban forces allegedly initiated the attacks to facilitate the illegal entry of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants into Pakistani territory. In response, Pakistani security forces carried out a counteroffensive, reportedly striking and damaging several Afghan border posts and causing significant casualties among Afghan soldiers and TTP fighters, according to security sources. The confrontations occurred at key locations including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, and Baramcha, and were confirmed by Taliban officials from Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktika, Khost, and Helmand provinces. Islamabad called on Kabul to stop harboring TTP militants, while Afghan authorities claimed the clashes were in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul earlier in the week.

US President Donald Trump on October 10 announced that a 100% tariff would be imposed on all Chinese imports starting November 1 or sooner, in response to China's export restrictions on rare earth elements critical for electronics and defense industries. Trump described China's actions as“extraordinarily aggressive” and framed the tariffs as necessary to protect US technological and defense interests. In turn, China urged negotiations while defending its export controls and accusing the US of applying“double standards.” The announcement rattled markets, with the cryptocurrency sector losing around $19 billion in a single day.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is scrambling to form a new government after his first cabinet collapsed, facing a fast-approaching budget deadline. France remains politically unstable following President Emmanuel Macron's snap elections last year, which produced a hung parliament and gains for far-right parties. Lecornu, reappointed Friday, must now assemble a team and present the 2026 draft budget by Tuesday, despite the right-wing Republicans refusing to formally join his government. Under pressure from parties across the spectrum, including leftist Socialists opposing pension reforms, Lecornu has pledged to engage with all political movements and do“everything possible” to deliver the budget. He emphasized that all debates, including on pension reforms, are open, aiming to resolve the deadlock and stabilize France's public finances. President Macron's planned trip to Egypt for the Gaza ceasefire could further affect the budget timeline.

Southern Philippines on October 10 was struck by two powerful offshore earthquakes-a 7.4 magnitude tremor at 23 km depth, followed seven hours later by a 6.8 magnitude quake at 37 km depth. The twin quakes, classified as a“doublet” by PHIVOLCS and originating from the Philippine Trench, caused at least seven fatalities, damaged buildings, schools, and hospitals, and led to power outages across Mindanao, forcing the evacuation of over 250 hospital patients. Tsunami warnings were briefly issued but later lifted after no significant waves were detected. The region, part of the Pacific“Ring of Fire,” frequently experiences seismic activity, following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Cebu province earlier.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas has sparked a social media frenzy after responding to a viral video that showed the company's Comet browser completing an entire Coursera assignment within minutes. The clip, posted by developer Amrit Nigam, featured Comet answering 12 questions from an AI Ethics course, prompting Srinivas to repost it with the warning,“Absolutely don't do this.” His reply garnered over 5 million views and thousands of reactions in hours, igniting debate over AI misuse and academic integrity. Srinivas, a 31-year-old IIT Madras alumnus and India's youngest billionaire, founded Perplexity AI in 2022 and continues to make headlines for his innovations and influence in the global AI landscape.

A new study by the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health in Melbourne has found that Covid-19 infection in male mice caused genetic changes in their sperm, leading to increased anxiety in their offspring. Published in Nature Communications, the research revealed that offspring of infected fathers, especially females, showed significant changes in brain gene activity linked to emotion regulation. Scientists believe these effects, caused by altered RNA molecules in sperm, could have long-term implications if similar outcomes occur in humans, potentially affecting future generations worldwide.