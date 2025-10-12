Ukraine Received Alkmaar-Class Mine Countermeasures Vessel From Netherlands
“Together with the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kipper, I had the honor of meeting with a delegation led by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Breekelman and Commander-in-Chief of the Dutch Armed Forces General Onno Eichelsheim,” Neizhpapa said.
The parties discussed the security situation in the Black Sea region and prospects for further cooperation.
Neizhpapa emphasized the need to exchange experience in modern technological warfare to strengthen both sides.
The vice admiral expressed his gratitude for the significant efforts and fruitful cooperation within the Ukraine Maritime Capabilities Coalition.
“The support of the Netherlands makes our fleet stronger and more effective in the fight against Russia,” Neizhpapa said.Read also: Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans visits Odesa region
He said,“We recently received an Alkmaar-class mine countermeasures vessel from our partners, and we expect to receive another one by the end of the year. Crew training is already underway.”
“We appreciate the help of our Dutch partners - together we are stronger,” Neizhpapa emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans visited the Odesa region as part of his visit to Ukraine.
Illustrative photo: Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment