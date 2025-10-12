Culinary Arts Academy, Swiss Embassy Launch Vocational Training Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA) and the Swiss Embassy in Amman signed a cooperation agreement, marking the launch of the implementation phase of the Enabling Learning and Employment through Vocational Advancement and Technical Education (ELEVATE) program.The agreement was signed by Swiss Ambassador to Jordan Emilija Georgieva and RACA Chairman Wajih Owais during a ceremony held at the academy's premises, attended by Jacques Rossel, RACA Director and representatives from government, education, and international development institutions.According to an academy statement on Sunday, the agreement reflects a "shared commitment" to advancing inclusive, high-quality vocational education and training across the Kingdom.The Swiss government–funded project aims to empower Jordanian youth by enhancing their skills and employability in the hospitality, food, and beverage sectors. The RACA will assume primary responsibility for training implementation and quality assurance.The three-year project will be carried out in cooperation with the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) at selected centers outside Amman. Its program includes curriculum modernization, trainer qualification, and equipping young Jordanians with the competencies needed to succeed in the private sector's hospitality industry.Owais said the agreement reflects a joint commitment to empowering Jordan's youth through education, training, and the creation of meaningful employment opportunities that contribute to sustainable national development.Georgieva, in turn, emphasized that the partnership supports Jordan's modernization vision and its national priorities in youth development and employment.Established in 2008 under the King Abdullah II Fund for Development, the RACA is a technical university college currently partnered with the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) ranked the world's top university in hospitality management.The RACA, the statement added, seeks to lead a new era in culinary and hospitality education in Jordan based on Swiss standards of innovation, sustainability, and leadership.