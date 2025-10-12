Jordan Maintains Tier 2 Ranking In US Trafficking Report

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni said Jordan has maintained its Tier 2 international ranking in the US State Department's 2025 Trafficking in Persons Report, which classifies countries into several tiers based on their efforts to combat human trafficking.In a statement on Sunday, Talhouni noted the report commended the Kingdom's "significant" efforts through the National Committee to Prevent and Combat Trafficking in Persons, highlighting Jordan's "notable progress," compared with the previous reporting period.Talhouni noted among the key achievements was the issuance of the National Strategy to Combat Trafficking in Persons for 2024–2027, launched in November 2024.Talhouni also referred to the support provided by the Ministry of Justice and partner institutions to the Victims of Human Trafficking Assistance Fund to cover the costs of voluntary return of victims and expand the care and support services offered to them.On its content, Talhouni added that the report featured several observations and recommendations aimed at enhancing the Kingdom's efforts to combat this crime and improving its ranking in future assessments.