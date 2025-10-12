403
Kuwait Amb., Iraq Security Advisor Discuss Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Iraq Hasan Zaman met on Sunday with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji.
During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance them, regional security and their countries' roles in reinforcing stability in the region.
In a statement for KUNA, Ambassador Zaman said that Kuwait and Iraq hail the ceasefire decision in Gaza, which will end the killing, starvation, displacement and destruction of the Palestinian people.
On his part, Al-Araji affirmed Iraq's commitment to international resolutions and its belief in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve problems and disputes, especially in its relations with neighboring countries. (end)
