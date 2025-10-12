Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amb., Iraq Security Advisor Discuss Bilateral Ties


2025-10-12 10:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Iraq Hasan Zaman met on Sunday with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji.
During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance them, regional security and their countries' roles in reinforcing stability in the region.
In a statement for KUNA, Ambassador Zaman said that Kuwait and Iraq hail the ceasefire decision in Gaza, which will end the killing, starvation, displacement and destruction of the Palestinian people.
On his part, Al-Araji affirmed Iraq's commitment to international resolutions and its belief in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve problems and disputes, especially in its relations with neighboring countries. (end)
ahh


MENAFN12102025000071011013ID1110184953

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search