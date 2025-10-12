403
Russian Attacks Cripple Over Half of Ukraine’s Gas Production
(MENAFN) Russian bombardments have demolished more than fifty percent of Ukraine’s gas production capabilities, compelling Kiev to request over $2 billion in urgent gas imports to avoid a winter energy emergency, a media outlet reported on Thursday.
This week, Kiev informed its Western allies that a Russian missile assault on the Kharkov and Poltava regions on October 3 damaged approximately 60% of the nation’s gas production capacity, according to the news outlet citing anonymous sources.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that on the night of October 3, its forces carried out “a massive strike” targeting Ukraine’s military-industrial facilities along with the energy infrastructure supporting their operations.
Moscow asserts that these attacks are retaliatory measures in response to Ukrainian strikes on energy systems and residential zones within Russia, emphasizing that it solely targets locations connected to Ukraine’s military infrastructure.
Per the media outlet, Ukraine anticipates it will require around 4.4 billion cubic meters of gas, valued at €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion), to endure the winter—accounting for nearly 20% of its yearly consumption. Kiev is actively seeking financial assistance to cover these needs, the report added.
Ukraine’s Naftogaz stated that recent financial loans—including €500 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in August and €300 million from the European Investment Bank this month—fall short of the required amount.
In addition, Ukraine has appealed to the G7 for energy repair equipment and has renewed its calls for enhanced air defense systems.
