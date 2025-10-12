'Women's Safety Cannot Be Conditional': NCW On Suggestions For Not Stepping Out At Night

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 12 (IANS) It is the collective responsibility of the police, administration, society and institutions to ensure a secure environment for every woman at all times, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said on Sunday in the aftermath of the Durgapur gang-rape incident.

Rahatkar reposted a NCW social media post on the Commission's action in the case and said, "The safety of women is paramount, and the Commission is ensuring that justice is delivered swiftly. The Chairperson stated that while adherence to hostel rules is essential, women's safety cannot be conditional."

The NCW Chairperson's remarks on secure environment for women "at all times" hold significance in light of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comment on Sunday that girls should not be allowed to go out at night.

"The police cannot keep a watch on everyone by going to their doorstep. The private medical college also has a responsibility to take care of its students," CM Banerjee said while speaking to media persons here outside the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

Earlier, a member of the NCW visited Durgapur on Saturday to meet the survivor in the recent medical student assault case and interacted with police officials regarding the ongoing investigation, the NCW said in an X post.

The NCW statement, shared on X, said, "On the directions of Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar and NCW member Archana Majumdar visited Durgapur to meet the rape survivor in the recent medical student assault case and interacted with police officials regarding the ongoing investigation."

On Sunday, a West Bengal court sent three youths involved in the gang-rape to police custody for 10 days.

The arrested persons were produced before the Durgapur Sub-divisional Court.

The judge ordered the accused persons to be remanded in police custody for 10 days.

The arrested persons were identified as Seikh Reajuddin, Apu Bauri and Firdos Seikh.

The accused allegedly snatched the mobile phone and Rs 5,000 from the bag of the medical student while torturing her.

According to police sources, the mobile phone of the girl has been recovered from the accused persons.

Police sources also claimed that they have found direct evidence against the three accused persons.

Meanwhile, a forensic team reached the crime spot and collected the evidence.

The police are looking for two other accused persons and started a search in this regard.

On Friday, the second-year medical student from Odisha, was allegedly gang-raped outside the campus in Durgapur after she went outside with her male friend for dinner.

According to the police, the medical student had stepped out of the campus with a male friend for dinner when a group of young men on motorcycles accosted them and passed objectionable remarks at them.

The men allegedly chased away the male friend, dragged the medical student to a forest area behind the campus, and gang-raped her.