Turkish Airlines, Algerian Airlines ink memorandum of understanding
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s national airline, Turkish Airlines, and Algeria’s flag carrier, Air Algerie, formalized a memorandum of understanding on Friday to advance their strategic partnership.
The deal creates a broader framework for collaboration, including extending the reach of their existing codeshare arrangement and enhancing connectivity options, according to reports. Both airlines plan to explore joint ventures in cargo interline services, aircraft charters, catering, lounge access, maintenance, and ground handling. They also intend to collaborate on environmental initiatives, sustainability projects, and educational programs.
The agreement was signed at Air Algerie’s headquarters in Algiers during a ceremony attended by senior executives from both companies. Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi and Air Algerie CEO Hamza Benhamouda led the signing.
Eksi emphasized that the partnership demonstrates a dedication to long-term, sustainable cooperation, noting that the new agreement marks a major step in strengthening ties between the two airlines. He said, "We have full confidence that this partnership will strengthen the cultural and economic ties between Türkiye and Algeria while also supporting mutual growth."
Benhamouda pointed out that the comprehensive memorandum, which expands opportunities for collaboration and sharing expertise, will "undoubtedly" provide benefits for both airlines and their passengers. He added, "We are also honored to host the Turkish Airlines delegation at our headquarters in Algiers as this agreement continues to strengthen the ties between our airlines."
