U.S. Senate Approves USD925 Billion Defense Bill
(MENAFN) The U.S. Senate gave its approval on Thursday to a substantial $925 billion military budget for fiscal year 2026, which notably extends and increases assistance to Ukraine until 2028.
The legislation, known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), passed by a vote of 77–20 after experiencing several weeks of delays.
The bill had been delayed due to disagreements over military salaries amidst the ongoing federal government shutdown.
The impasse stemmed from Congress' inability to pass funding for fiscal year 2026.
Additional tensions arose surrounding President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to address unauthorized immigration and U.S. military activities targeting suspected narcotics traffickers in the Caribbean region.
Lawmakers eventually moved the bill forward following compromises on a range of proposed amendments.
Among its key provisions, the legislation overhauls how the Pentagon manages contracts and significantly boosts funding for cutting-edge technologies, including missile defense systems, unmanned platforms, and artificial intelligence.
The bill also mandates that the Pentagon must inform Congress prior to any withdrawal of American troops from Europe or South Korea.
Moreover, it revokes longstanding war authorizations from conflicts in Iraq and the Persian Gulf that have been used to justify foreign military operations.
The NDAA further includes an extension of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) until 2028, with its budget raised to $500 million.
This initiative provides Kyiv with military equipment, intelligence support, training, and logistical aid, funded through congressional appropriations and partnerships with U.S. defense contractors.
