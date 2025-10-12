403
Kremlin Maintains Hope for Ukraine Peace
(MENAFN) The desire to find a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis, first sparked at the Russia-US summit in Alaska, continues to persist, according to Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov.
He emphasized that Moscow still supports the idea of negotiating a settlement to the conflict.
Peskov’s remarks follow statements made earlier this week by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who suggested that the momentum generated by the Anchorage meeting between President Vladimir Putin and then-US President Donald Trump in August had been “exhausted.”
Ryabkov blamed Kiev and its Western European allies, whom he accused of pushing for a “war to the last Ukrainian.”
In an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin on Friday, Peskov reiterated that the “impulse” and “spirit” of the Anchorage summit “are alive.”
He also expressed optimism that Trump still possesses the political resolve to seek a diplomatic solution.
Continuing, Peskov noted that the Kremlin retains hope “in the spirit of Anchorage” but acknowledged recent “not very good developments” in Ukraine’s approach.
He attributed these actions to pressure from Ukraine’s Western European supporters, whose attitudes he described as “hard to explain, frenzied, and militaristic.”
Peskov also mentioned that the Istanbul negotiations with Ukraine have been temporarily “on pause” due to Kiev’s lack of response to any of Moscow’s proposals.
