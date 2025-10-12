403
RSF shells hospital in Sudan, killing twelve civilians
(MENAFN) At least twelve civilians lost their lives and seventeen others were wounded when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shelled a hospital in North Darfur, Sudan, according to local medical sources. Among the injured were a female doctor and a member of the nursing staff, the Sudan Doctors Network reported.
The medical organization condemned the assault as a “full-fledged war crime” and a blatant violation of international protections for healthcare facilities and personnel. It called on the international community and the UN Security Council to intervene immediately to halt attacks on hospitals and civilian areas, emphasizing the fragile state of the city’s healthcare system.
No response was immediately available from the RSF regarding the incident. The group has maintained a blockade on El-Fasher since May 10, 2024, despite warnings from international bodies about the risks to the city, a critical hub for humanitarian operations across Darfur.
Clashes between Sudanese army forces and the RSF, ongoing since mid-April 2023, have resulted in over 20,000 deaths and displaced roughly 15 million people, according to UN and local authorities. Independent studies by American universities estimate the death toll may be closer to 130,000.
