Venezuela starts army exercise named “Operation Independence 200”
(MENAFN) Venezuela has launched a major military exercise named “Operation Independence 200”, as announced by Interior, Justice, and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello on Saturday. The operation, ordered by President Nicolas Maduro, involves over 1,500 soldiers and civilians deployed across the country, reports say.
Cabello stated that the drill’s purpose is to protect national sovereignty and maintain peace against threats from “imperialism and its collaborators within the country.” Without naming specific individuals, he criticized opposition figures for allegedly supporting US military activity in the Caribbean, calling them “traitors” and “unworthy sons of the nation.” He added, “We are ready to confront various threats that hover over our homeland like the shadow of imperialism. We are always on the offensive, preparing for comprehensive defense within an active and long-term resistance strategy.”
The exercise is reportedly designed to fortify the protection of public institutions, maintain internal security, and improve the capabilities of Venezuela’s air defense systems.
President Maduro also announced the creation of new defense zones in the northeastern states of Anzoategui, Monagas, and Bolivar, forming a strategic corridor stretching from the Caribbean Sea to the Orinoco River and down to the Brazilian border.
