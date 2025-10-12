403
China says it is not scared of trade war with US
(MENAFN) China declared on Sunday that it is “not afraid of” a trade war with the United States, following new threats of tariffs and export restrictions from U.S. President Donald Trump, according to reports.
A spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry criticized what they called “willful threats of high tariffs,” saying such tactics are not a proper way to engage with Beijing. The spokesperson reaffirmed that China’s stance on trade disputes remains unchanged, stating, “we do not want it, but we are not afraid of it.” They emphasized that China would continue to “firmly safeguard its national security and international common security” while maintaining a “just and reasonable” approach to export controls.
The statement came in response to Trump’s announcement on Friday that he would impose 100% tariffs on Chinese goods and enforce strict export controls on critical software starting November 1, 2025, or earlier if China takes further actions.
“Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the U.S.A., and not other nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1st, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a tariff of 100% on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. He added, “Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software. It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is history.”
The tensions escalated after Beijing announced new restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals—materials essential for high-tech industries. The updated rules expand limits on processing and manufacturing technologies and ban cooperation with foreign firms unless authorized by the Chinese government.
According to the Commerce Ministry, these measures are designed to protect national security and interests by placing controls on rare earth-related technologies, including mining, smelting, separation, magnetic material production, and recycling of secondary resources.
