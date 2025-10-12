Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish, Syrian officials meet in Ankara for high-level discussions

Turkish, Syrian officials meet in Ankara for high-level discussions


2025-10-12 09:12:14
(MENAFN) Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin, met on Sunday in Ankara with their Syrian counterparts for high-level discussions.

According to diplomatic sources, the Turkish delegation held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Ebu Kasra, and Intelligence Chief Hussein Salameh.

The discussions centered on enhancing security cooperation between Türkiye and Syria, as well as addressing recent developments in the region.

MENAFN12102025000045017281ID1110184857

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search