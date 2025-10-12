403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish, Syrian officials meet in Ankara for high-level discussions
(MENAFN) Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin, met on Sunday in Ankara with their Syrian counterparts for high-level discussions.
According to diplomatic sources, the Turkish delegation held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Ebu Kasra, and Intelligence Chief Hussein Salameh.
The discussions centered on enhancing security cooperation between Türkiye and Syria, as well as addressing recent developments in the region.
According to diplomatic sources, the Turkish delegation held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Ebu Kasra, and Intelligence Chief Hussein Salameh.
The discussions centered on enhancing security cooperation between Türkiye and Syria, as well as addressing recent developments in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment