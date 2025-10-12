Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, Premier, Senior Officials

2025-10-12 09:03:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah. (end)
