United Arab Emirates (UAE) Leaders Congratulate President Of Equatorial Guinea On Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Equatorial Guinea, and to Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua on the occasion.

