Statement By The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission On The Situation In The Republic Of Madagascar

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, is following with deep concern the recent political and security developments in the Republic of Madagascar, marked by movements within the army and popular demonstrations in Antananarivo.

The Chairperson of the Commission welcomes the Government's renewed commitment to dialogue and urges all Malagasy stakeholders, both civilian and military, to exercise calm and restraint, and to prioritize peaceful and consensual solutions to the current situation. He calls for the full respect of the fundamental rights and freedoms of all citizens.

The Chairperson recalls the principles enshrined in the Lomé Declaration of 2000 and in the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance. He calls upon all Malagasy parties to demonstrate responsibility and patriotism, and to work towards the preservation of unity, stability, and peace in the country, in full respect of the Constitution and established institutional frameworks.

The Chairperson reaffirms the solidarity of the African Union with the people and Government of Madagascar in these difficult times, and expresses the readiness of the continental organization to support national and regional efforts aimed at a rapid return to institutional normalcy, stability, and the consolidation of peace.

