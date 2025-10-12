DP World Commits $288 Million To Uzbekistan Logistics Venture

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

DP World has struck a joint venture with Tashkent Invest, a firm under the Tashkent City Administration, to build and manage a multimodal logistics terminal in the Yangi Avlod Special Industrial Zone in the Yangihayot district on the outskirts of Tashkent. Under the deal, DP World will own 85 percent of the venture and Tashkent Invest will contribute 15 percent. The overall investment across three phases is projected to exceed USD 288 million.

The terminal site will span around 82 hectares and host a dry port with full rail connectivity, bonded customs zones, cross-docking facilities, Class A warehouses, and parking infrastructure for trucks and vehicles. In its first phase, the facility plans to deliver a rail terminal capable of handling 150,000 TEUs per year, along with approximately 63,000 square metres of warehousing-expected to be operational between 2026 and 2027. Further phases will scale warehouse capacity to around 163,000 sqm, depending on demand.

DP World's leadership emphasises that this terminal will become a strategic node linking Central Asia with global supply chains. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, noted that the venture“will equip the region with world-class infrastructure and cutting-edge logistics technologies, enhancing supply chain efficiency and supporting businesses across industries.” Tashkent's Hokim, Shavkat Umurzakov, added that the agreement will significantly expand the capital's export and industrial potential, drawing in further foreign investment.

Operating under the name DP World Tashkent LLC, the joint venture will leverage the special industrial zone's tax and customs incentives to integrate logistics functions with manufacturing and export processing operations. The terminal is poised to provide direct access to Uzbekistan's national rail network, key highways, and proximity to Tashkent International Airport-facilitating multimodal cargo flows by road, rail, and air.

Analysts view the development as consistent with Uzbekistan's broader push to boost connectivity and become a regional transit hub. The country is seeking to diversify beyond its traditional commodity exports by building infrastructure that supports value-added manufacturing and regional trade. The location near the capital also gives it strategic advantage in aggregating imports and exports.

That said, the project faces challenges typical of large-scale logistics infrastructure in Central Asia: aligning cross-border customs regimes, coordinating with multiple regional corridors, and ensuring sufficient demand from exporters and third-party logistics firms to justify full capacity. The success of the terminal will also depend on integration with wider regional transport initiatives, including the International North–South Transport Corridor, the Middle Corridor via the Caspian, and China's Belt and Road alignments.

