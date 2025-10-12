CYTK INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Cytokinetics

If you suffered losses in Cytokinetics between December 27, 2023 and May 6, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cytokinetics, Incorporated ("Cytokinetics" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: CYTK) and reminds investors of the November 17, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the timeline for the New Drug Application (“NDA”) submission and approval process for aficamten. Specifically, defendants represented that the Company expected approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its NDA for aficamten in the second half of 2025, based on a September 26, 2025 PDUFA date, and failed to disclose material risks related to the Company's failure to submit a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (“REMS”) that could delay the regulatory process.

On May 6, 2025, during an earnings call, it was revealed that the Company had multiple pre-NDA meetings with the FDA discussing safety monitoring and risk mitigation but chose to submit the NDA without a REMS, relying on labeling and voluntary education materials. This confirmed defendants' awareness of potential REMS requirements and their reckless decision to omit it from the initial submission, misleading investors about the regulatory timeline.

As a result of defendants' false and misleading statements, class members purchased Cytokinetics' common stock at artificially inflated prices and suffered significant losses when the truth was revealed.

