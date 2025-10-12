Did Karan Johar Take A Subtle Dig At Aryan Khan Controversy Following SRK's Ozempic Joke?

Like every year, Bollywood's Filmfare Awards 2025 turned out to be a memorable evening filled with laughter, glitz, and a hint of controversy. Amid the fun, fans are now speculating whether filmmaker Karan Johar subtly referenced the Aryan Khan and Sameer Wankhede controversy following Shah Rukh Khan's now-famous Ozempic joke.

Did Karan Johar Take A Subtle Dig At Aryan Khan Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his wit and charm, sparked laughter across the auditorium with his Ozempic joke, playfully referring to dieting trends and celebrity weight-loss drug Ozempic. It all started when SRK asked Karan, "Bohot alag lag rahe ho," to which Karan responded with, "Zyada exercise karne laga hoon aajkal."

SRK then asked, "Oh, you're working out, are you planning to go for Ozempic?" instantly correcting himself, "Ahh Olympics", leaving Karan speechless. Well known for his witty banters, Karan said, "Haan, Wankhede mein hai Olympics. Aaoge? (The Olympics are in the Wankhede this year. Will you come?)".

Karan Johar's Remarks Raise Eyebrows

Netizens quickly took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, debating whether Karan Johar's comment was a joke or a dig at the controversy.

Some praised Johar for cleverly weaving humor with current events, while others felt it was inappropriate to touch upon sensitive real-life controversies in a celebratory event. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar flooded social media with memes, gifs, and reactions, further fueling speculation.