Abhishek Bachchan Gets Emotional Thanks Aishwarya Rai Here's What He Said

Abhishek Bachchan got his first Best Actor award for 'I Want To Talk' at the Filmfare 2025 awards. During his address, he became emotional and thanked his wife, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has delivered some of the most brilliant films in his 25-year career, yet he has not yet won a Best Actor award. This year, he got his first Best Actor Award in a Leading Role (Male) for his 2024 film I Want To Talk at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025, which was a very emotional experience for him.

Abhishek Bachchan, visibly moved by his victory, gave a painful and passionate statement.“This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I've practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I'm just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special. There's a host of people I need to thank, so please... Kartik (Aaryan), ther jao tum abhi, tum sambhal jao tab tak. Kartik has gotten very emotional and made me speak, thinking I wouldn't get emotional," Abhishek said.

The actor proceeded with the following statement:“To all the directors and producers who have worked with me, believed in me, and given me opportunities over the past 25 years, it's not been easy, but it has definitely been worth it."

While emotional, Abhishek acknowledged his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya, saying,“To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today. I want to dedicate this award to two very special people. This film is about a father and a daughter, and I want to dedicate it to my hero, my father, and to my other hero, my daughter. Thank you so much, I cannot express what this means to me."

In I Want To Talk, Abhishek plays a terminally sick father who wants to reconnect with his daughter. It is the actor's debut work with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, whose previous films include Vicky Donor, Sardar Uddham, October, Piku, and others. The film is based on a true tale and features Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo in key roles.