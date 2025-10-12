Rashmika Mandanna Drops New Video From The Girlfriend Calls It An“Emotional Rollercoaster Ride”

The "National Crush of India," Rashmika Mandanna, is winning hearts with her awesome performances and screen presence. This actress is known for effortlessly meshing emotions with grace and energy in various films like Chhaava, Pushpa, Animal etc. And she has just given her fans a sneak peek into The Girlfriend, hotly anticipated next project.

Rashmika Mandanna Drops New Video From The Girlfriend

The actress herself took to social media to share the new video, calling it an "emotional rollercoaster ride." The post instantly went viral, with fans going on to comment in excitement and praise. In the video, Rashmika can be seen in a heavy emotional character, thus hinting that The Girlfriend would entail a layered narrative about love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend is one of the most awaited Telugu films of Rashmika. The teaser and visuals recently released indicate that it is a hybrid heartfelt emotional drama amid romance, with Rashmika's character at the core of a very intricate relationship story. The cinematography, background score, and the expression of the actress already have made an imprint on the audience.

While posting the clip, she added, "This one is very close to my heart... it's not just a story, it's an experience. The Girlfriend is gonna take you on an emotional roller coaster ride, and I can't wait for you all to feel it." Her caption resonated with fans, who praised her genuineness and emotional depth.

The post attracted netizens' attention with loud cheers for what might just be one of her most promising performances. One fan commented, "Rashmika is pure emotion on screen; can't wait for this masterpiece!," while another stated, "She is evolving beautifully with every role she takes." The hashtag #TheGirlfriend began trending, indicating high anticipation for the film's release.

Industry insiders seem equally excited about the film, considering The Girlfriend might illustrate a different angle of Rashmika's acting credibility. Having done roles in Pushpa, Geetha Govindam, and Goodbye, Rashmika seems ready to break emotional barriers with this one.