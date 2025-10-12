Russians Attack Energy Infrastructure Facility In Kyiv Region, Two DTEK Employees Hospitalized
“According to preliminary information, one employee has shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, arms, and legs. The other has an ear injury and abrasions on the arms and legs. Both have been hospitalized,” Kalashnyk said.
He added that they are receiving all necessary medical care.Read also: Zelensky: Russia launches more than 3,100 drones, 92 missiles, and 1,360 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in one week.
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of a massive combined attack with various types of missiles and strike drones on Friday night, October 10, about 28,000 households in the Brovary and Boryspil districts were left without electricity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment