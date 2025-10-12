Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Energy Infrastructure Facility In Kyiv Region, Two DTEK Employees Hospitalized

2025-10-12 08:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported this on Telegram .

“According to preliminary information, one employee has shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, arms, and legs. The other has an ear injury and abrasions on the arms and legs. Both have been hospitalized,” Kalashnyk said.

He added that they are receiving all necessary medical care.

Read also: Zelensky: Russia launches more than 3,100 drones, 92 missiles, and 1,360 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in one week.

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of a massive combined attack with various types of missiles and strike drones on Friday night, October 10, about 28,000 households in the Brovary and Boryspil districts were left without electricity.

