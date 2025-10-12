More Than 20,000 Users Remain Without Electricity In Sumy Region
“The power supply situation in the Sumy region has been partially stabilized, and emergency crews continue to work on restoration. More than 20,000 consumers in the region remain without power, mainly in the 5-kilometer border zone,” Hryhorov said.
The emergency power outage schedules that were forced to be introduced by NPC Ukrenergo in the Sumy region have now been canceled. The power system is operating normally.
In the Shostka community, water and gas supplies have been restored after a massive strike, and the restoration of a stable power supply to residents is ongoing.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 103 out of 118 Russian drones overnight
“I would like to thank the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the government for their assistance and coordination of actions in this area. I would also like to express my gratitude to the neighboring regions – Kharkiv and Poltava regions – for their prompt assistance in resolving humanitarian issues,” Hryhorov said.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army attacked settlements in the Sumy region 60 times in one day
