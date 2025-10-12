Dutch Defense Minister: We Closely Monitor Russian Vessels In North Sea
“We are closely monitoring Russian vessels in the North Sea. Our navy escorted a Russian submarine through the North Sea with the participation of the ship Zr. Ms. Luymes and a helicopter. In this way, the Netherlands demonstrates vigilance and prevents potential sabotage of underwater infrastructure by Russian vessels,” the statement reads.
The Dutch Ministry of Defence noted that the Royal Netherlands Navy escorted the Russian submarine Novosibirsk and the auxiliary tug Yakov Grebelsky through the North Sea. Both vessels were traveling from the Mediterranean Sea and had been placed under escort by a British warship while still in the English Channel.
After entering Dutch waters, the escort mission was taken over by Zr. Ms. Luymes, supported by an NH90 maritime combat helicopter.
The escort continued until the Russian vessels left the Dutch zone. The Ministry of Defence emphasized that although international law permits innocent passage through the exclusive economic zone, the Netherlands routinely escorts all Russian military ships.Read also: Russia could pose real threat to NATO before 2036 - ISW
“This is a demonstration of our vigilance and determination to prevent possible acts of sabotage against underwater infrastructure,” the ministry stated.
As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, after which the defense ministers of both countries signed a memorandum on joint drone production.
Photo: defensie
