Azerbaijan's Share Of Exchange Deals Rises In Financial Markets
Data obtained by Trend from the National Depository Center (NDC) 97.1 percent of manat-denominated transactions, totaling 10.1 billion manat ($5.9 billion), were carried out on the exchange, while only 2.9 percent, or 301.4 million manat ($177.2 million), occurred in the over-the-counter (OTC) market during this period.
In comparison, during the same period of the previous year, exchange deals accounted for 87.9 percent (6.5 billion manat ($3.8 billion)) of all manat transactions, and OTC transactions reached 897.7 million manat ($528 million) (12.1 percent).
The share of exchange deals increased by 9.2 percentage points, while the share of OTC transactions declined by the same amount.
In dollar terms, 90.5 percent of transactions, worth around $326.2 million, took place on the exchange, marking a $34 million (9.5 percent) increase from the previous year. During the reporting period in 2024, exchange deals represented 71.4 percent ($286.2 million), while OTC transactions totaled $114.6 million (28.6 percent). This reflects a 19.1 percentage-point rise in exchange deals and an equal decrease in OTC deals.
The NDC data shows that exchange deals refer to the purchase or sale of securities, currencies, or other financial instruments on a regulated trading platform.
