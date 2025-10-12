Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zakat Fund Resolves 133 Debt Cases For Indebted Women


2025-10-12 08:06:33
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct.12 (Petra) - The Zakat Fund's Board of Directors approved the settlement of debt cases of 133 gharimat (indebted women), as well as restoring and maintaining 12 homes for impoverished families across the Kingdom.
During its meeting on Sunday, led by Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Chairman of the Fund's Board of Directors, Dr. Mohammad Khalayleh, the board announced the launch of two initiatives, aimed to renovate homes in Irbid governorate and the northern Koura district.
The board also approved a tender to purchase 208 sheep heads, which are scheduled to handed over to 16 underprivileged families, as part of the fund's programs to establish economic empowerment projects, aimed to achieve self-reliance to the target households.

