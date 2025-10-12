Jordan, Netherlands Discuss Relations, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – President of the Senate Faisal Fayez on Sunday met with the Ambassador of the Netherlands to the Kingdom, Stella Kluth, at his office in the Senate, for talks on ties and regional developments.The meeting focused on ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and the Netherlands in political, economic, and parliamentary fields, as well as on regional issues of mutual concern.Fayez commended the strong and longstanding relations between the two friendly countries, which are rooted in mutual respect and shared interests. He underscored the importance of advancing cooperation across various sectors to serve both nations' interests.He also reviewed the current situation in the region, highlighting Jordan's firm positions under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, which call for establishing regional security and stability and ensuring peoples' right to live in freedom and safety.For her part, Kluth praised His Majesty's ongoing efforts to resolve regional crises and promote a just and comprehensive peace. She also underlined her country's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Jordan in multiple domains.